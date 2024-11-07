Transforming Education Infrastructure is the key to National Development: Neeraj Sharma, Auxilo Finserve

In an event called ‘Eduvision 2024’, organised by Auxilo Finserve and attended by leading industry stalwarts, school owners and state government representatives, discussed the need for improving the quality of education, modernising education infrastructure and training educators to meet the rising global standards in education.

With Eduvision, Auxilo aims to bring forth pertinent issues that act as hindrances towards the development of education infrastructure, quality of education, and the overall development of the education system in India.

The Eduvision event was graced by Prof. SK Mahmood, Vice Chairman, Telangana State Council of Higher Education as ‘Chief Guest’ for the evening, along with other dignified industry leaders such as Sowmya Velayudham, Director, Education & Skilling KPMG in India, Sakshi Sodhi, Senior Technical Assistance Advisor, Opportunity International, India, Reshma Begum, Principal, Waxsan International School, Dr. Sasmita Purushottam, Chairperson & Managing Director (CMD), Bougainvillea Da School, S Shiva Rama Krishna Acharya, Chairman, SRK Group of Schools, Ashoka Latha Beera, Founder and CEO, Noble Palms Skills and Neeraj Sharma, CBO, Auxilo Finserve.

“India’s journey toward becoming a global knowledge leader starts with reimagining and investing in our education infrastructure. Financing is not just about funds; it's about creating spaces where ideas can thrive, where educators are empowered, and where students are prepared for the demands of the future. Through strategic financial support, Auxilo aims to be a catalyst for educational transformation, helping institutions embrace technology, sustainability, and global standards in learning environments” informed Neeraj Sharma.

The esteemed panellists discussed important topics related to NEP 2020, Digital Transformation in Education, Skill Development and Vocational Training, Inclusive and Special Education, Global v/s local curriculum, Mental health and well-being in Education, Sustainability and Green Education, Financial Strategies for School Development and Harnessing AI for the Future of higher education.

Sowmya Velayudham said, “Education is the base for sustained development for any nation. Schools and higher education institutions should build infrastructure to align themselves with global standards of education”.

Sakshi Sodhi added “Technology adoption is the need of the hour. The rapid rise of Machine Learning and AI tools makes it crucial to imbibe technology and be future-relevant in the fast-changing global market. There is a continuous need to update, upgrade and upscale skill sets to meet the rapid transition across industries”.

Sowmya Velayudham and other panellists also addressed important topics such as financial literacy, inclusivity, sustainability, and the need to increase students' learnability to adapt to changing situations.

Auxilo Finserve plans to fund over 10000 schools and education institutes in the coming 5 years. The company will provide finance to education institutes to meet their requirements across capacity enhancement, purchase of land for expansion of premises, upgradation of teaching facilities and replacement of high-cost debt.



