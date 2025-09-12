  • Menu
Transport ministry working on toll policy to provide benefits to bus operators using NHs: Gadkari

Transport ministry working on toll policy to provide benefits to bus operators using NHs: Gadkari
New Delhi: The road transport ministry is working on a toll policy to provide benefits to state and private bus operators who use national highways, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

The government has already introduced a FASTag-based annual pass for non-commercial vehicles, priced at Rs3,000, effective from August 15, in a step towards hassle-free highway travel.

The pass is valid for one year from the date of activation or up to 200 trips, whichever comes first.

The pass is designed exclusively for non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans.

“We are working on a toll policy to provide benefits to state and private bus operators who use national highways,” Gadkari said while addressing BOCI’S Bharat Prawaas Awards.

