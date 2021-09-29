TSIC, Makeroom open 2nd cohort of i2e Lab

Hyderabad: Telangana State Innovation Cell and Make Room India invites applications from teams across India for the second cohort of i2E (Innovation to Entrepreneurship) Lab.

The programme brings in a world class curriculum, mentors, access to funds, prototyping facilities and a platform emphasised on experimenting solutions and incorporating flexibility to suit the needs of the cohort.

Launched by Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, the i2E Lab is a 14-week pre-incubation programme designed to nurture early stage ideas.

In the first cohort, the finalists collectively raised over Rs 80 lakh in funding and market access. The second cohort aims at creating a significant and inclusive impact.

As Telangana government's second ICT (Information Communication Technology) Policy envisions enabling of business, technology, access to services and innovation in the State, the i2E Lab programme augments its vision by building capacities and turning innovations into viable businesses.

Shanta Thoutam, Chief Innovation Officer to Government of Telangana, said: "We are focusing on mindset shift of potential applicants across India.

We will be scaling early stage ideas, student innovations, and startups by supporting them with resources pertinent to idea validation, mentorship, business development, pitching, market access and funding connect."