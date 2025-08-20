Two City Gas Pipelines Damaged in Kadapa Due to Unauthorized Excavation; THINK Gas Swiftly Restores Gas Supply

City gas supply in Kadapa faced two brief disruptions this month after THINK Gas (formerly AG&P Pratham) pipelines were accidentally damaged during unauthorized civil works. The emergency response team at THINK Gas swiftly isolated the affected sections and restored gas supply within a short time, ensuring public safety and minimizing inconvenience to residents. While an official police complaint has been lodged by THINK Gas against the responsible party, the company has urged all contractors and civic works agencies to notify the City Municipal authorities or the CGD company in advance through the official ‘Dial Before You Dig’ number – 1800 2022 999.

The first disruption occurred on a 20 mm low-pressure pipeline was damaged near Nagarjuna School, Maruthi Nagar, during drainage construction. The second pipeline disruption took place recently on a 32 mm low-pressure natural gas pipeline that was damaged near Gangamma Temple, YSR Colony, during road excavation. Both these incidents occurred in the month of August, highlighting the urgent need for greater caution during civic and construction works.

Despite clear route markers, caution boards, and emergency signage along the pipeline routes, contractors in both incidents failed to notify THINK Gas before commencing work or to report the damage afterward. In each case, the THINK Gas emergency team reached the site within minutes, used specialized equipment to isolate the leak, carried out jointing work, and restored gas supply promptly ensuring public safety and minimizing service disruption.

These incidents underscore the urgent need for all contractors and civic agencies to strictly follow safety protocols before undertaking any road digging or construction work. Public safety and uninterrupted energy supply rely on such responsible action. Under IPC Sections 285 and 336, negligent and unauthorized damage to gas infrastructure is a criminal offense, punishable by up to three years’ imprisonment and fines of up to ₹25 crore.