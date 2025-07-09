Two UltraTech Limestone Mines in Andhra Pradesh awarded 5-Star ratings by Indian Bureau of Mines, Ministry of Mines

Thirteen of UltraTech Cement Limited’s Limestone Mines were recognised for excellence in sustainable mining by the Indian Bureau of Mines, Ministry of Mines, for FY 2023-24 at an award ceremony held on 7th July 2025 in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Of the mines that won the prestigious 5-Star recognition, one was the Budawada Limestone Mine, part of Balaji Cement Works, UltraTech’s Integrated Manufacturing Unit located in NTR District, Andhra Pradesh. Balaji Cement Works’ efforts towards water harvesting within their mining area, green belt development, community engagement, and their adoption of 7 neighbouring villages all helped set the unit apart from others. The unit has also supported neighbouring villages through relief services during flash floods in the region, and undertaken comprehensive reconstruction initiatives such as the building of cement roads and repair of electrical infrastructure.

The other mine that won the prestigious 5-Star recognition was the Tummalapenta Limestone Mine, part of Andhra Pradesh Cement Works, UltraTech’s Integrated Manufacturing Unit located in Anantapur District, Andhra Pradesh. This marks the third consecutive year the unit has won the prestigious 5-Star recognition. Andhra Pradesh Cement Works’ efforts towards water harvesting within their mining area, green belt development, community engagement, and their adoption of several close by villages all helped set the unit apart from others.

Twelve of UltraTech’s Limestone mines received a 5-Star rating, and one was conferred the highest distinction of being awarded a 7-star rating for exceptional work towards ‘Green Mining’, making it the only mine conferred with a 7-star rating in the limestone mining category in the country.

At the programme marking the event, the Honourable Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Mr. G. Kishan Reddy, felicitated UltraTech, India’s largest cement and Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) company, for the outstanding achievements of these mines towards sustainable development and operation for the performance year 2023–24. The felicitation ceremony was also graced by Mr. Bhajan Lal Sharma, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

UltraTech’s endeavours in driving excellence in mining are in line with the Indian Bureau of Mines’ goals towards sustainable, green mining, efficient operations, and technology-driven mineral processing. UltraTech holds the distinction of being accorded a 5-star rating for the highest number of mines across all categories of Minerals (Limestone, Iron Ore, Bauxite, Lead Zinc, Manganese) in the reporting year FY 2023-24, for the second consecutive year.

Conceptualised by the Ministry of Mines, the Star ratings are based on adoption of best practices for exhaustive and universal implementation of Sustainable Development Framework in mining. 7-star and 5-star ratings, highest in the rating scheme, are given to mines that perform exceptionally well and best on parameters such as scientific and efficient mining, compliance of approved production, zero waste mining, environment protection, steps taken for progressive and final mine closure, green energy sourcing, land, adoption of international standards, local community engagement and welfare programmes, resettlement, and other social impacts.

Below is the list of UltraTech’s mines which were felicitated for the reporting year FY 2023-24:

UltraTech Limestone Mine awarded for FY 2023-24 UltraTech Unit in which the mine is located Number of Consecutive 5-Star and above ratings Naokari Limestone Mine Awarpur Cement Works, Chandrapur, Maharashtra 9 Kovaya Limestone Mine Gujarat Cement Works, Amreli, Gujarat 9 Baga - Bhalag Limestone & Shale Mine Baga Cement Works, Solan, Himachal Pradesh 5 Manikgarh Cement Limestone Mine Manikgarh Cement Works, Chandrapur, Maharashtra 4 Aditya Limestone Mine Aditya Cement Works, Chittorgarh, Rajasthan 3 Tummalapenta Limestone Mine Andhra Pradesh Cement Works, Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh 3 Narmada Cement Limestone Mine Narmada - Jafrabad Cement Works, 3 Sitapuri Limestone Mine Dhar Cement Works, Dhar, Madhya Pradesh 2 Paraswani Limestone Mine Hirmi Cement Works, Baloda Bazar – Bhatapara, Chhattisgarh 2 Rajashree Cement Limestone Mine Rajashree Cement Works, Gulbarga, Karnataka 2 Kharai-Harudi Limestone Mine Sewagram Cement Works, Kutch, Gujarat 1* Vikram Cement Limestone Mine Vikram Cement Works, Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh 1 Budawada Limestone Mine Balaji Cement Works, Krishna, Andhra Pradesh 1

* Sewagram Cement Works’ two limestone mines (Kharai-Harudi Limestone Mine and Harudi -Kharai Limestone Mine) have together received nine 5-Star Ratings by Bureau of Indian Mines since the award’s inception.