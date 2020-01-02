Two-wheeler makers post sales decline in December

New Delhi: Major two-wheeler makers of the country, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor on Thursday reported decline in their domestic sales in December, ending 2019 on a negative note.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL), however, reported a marginal increase in domestic sales last month.

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp said sales in domestic market were at 4,12,009 units last month as compared to 4,36,591 units in December 2018, down 5.6 per cent.

Similarly, Bajaj Auto also reported 21 per cent decline in motorcycle sales in domestic market at 1,24,125 units last month.