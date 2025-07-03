Tyre Exports Rise 9% To Rs 25k Cr

New Delhi: Tyre exports from India grew 9 per cent year-on-year to Rs25,051 crore in FY25 despite headwinds, including trade policy uncertainties and global supply chain disruptions, the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association said on Wednesday. With nearly 40 per cent of the industry’s natural rubber (NR) requirement met through imports due to limited domestic availability, the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) said there is an urgent need to accelerate domestic production through focused interventions to meet rising demand.

India’s tyre exports in 2024-25 increased by 9 per cent year-on-year, reaching Rs25,051 crore compared to Rs23,073 crore in the previous fiscal, ATMA said, citing data released by the Ministry of Commerce. With an estimated annual turnover of Rs1 lakh crore and exports exceeding Rs25,000 crore, the Indian tyre industry stands out as one of the few manufacturing sectors in the country with a high export-to-turnover ratio, it added.