Ugro Capital reaches Rs 2,590 crore AUM in December 2021

Urgo Capital, a capital market company, in its monthly business update, said its total disbursements stood at Rs 414 crore in December 2021 compared to Rs 319 crore disbursed in November 2021. As a result, the overall AUM as of December 2021 stood at Rs 2,590 crore up 97 per cent since March 2021 and 130 per cent since December 2020.

The company has been able to achieve multiple milestones in December 2021. Find details:



Rs 2,500 crore + of AUM.

Rs 400 crore + of gross monthly disbursements.

Rs 1,000 crore co-lending agreement with Central Bank of India across the majority of its products.

1,000 + Employees.

75 + Branches.

The company's collection efficiency has improved MoM across channels. Ugro Capital has added 6 new lenders during December 2021 thereby further diversifying its lender base to a total of 50 lenders.

Urgo Capital in a statement said, we continue to maintain a healthy liquidity position, we raised Rs 355 crore of fresh sanctions during December 2021 and our total liabilities stood at approx. Rs 1,929 crore as of December 2021.

