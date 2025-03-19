ULIP surpasses 100 crore API transactions in big boost to logistics sector

New Delhi: The Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) has surpassed a landmark 100 crore API transactions, reinforcing its role as a game-changer in India's logistics sector.

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal said this achievement marks a significant step toward building a world-class, technology-driven logistics ecosystem that fuels industrial growth under Make in India and accelerates the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

"This milestone brings to life our Prime Minister’s vision of a seamless logistics ecosystem that strengthens Ease of Doing Business and positions Bharat as a global trade and manufacturing powerhouse. We remain committed to expanding ULIP’s capabilities, making Indian logistics more agile, resilient, and globally competitive," the minister observed.

By bridging critical data gaps, ULIP enables automation, real-time cargo tracking, and streamlined regulatory compliance, benefiting businesses across industries. Processing an average of 1 crore API transactions weekly, ULIP continues to drive widespread adoption and democratises access to logistics data, ensuring equal opportunities for businesses of all sizes. This digital disruption is reshaping the competitive landscape, breaking monopolistic control, and empowering MSMEs, start-ups, and large enterprises alike, according to an official statement.

ULIP has also significantly impacted the manufacturing sector with companies such as Prism Johnson, Asian Paints, and Tata Steel leveraging its APIs to streamline transporter verification, automate processes, and strengthen supply chains.

Meanwhile, ULIP’s multi-modal APIs across road, rail, ocean, and air provide real-time shipment ETAs, ensuring just-in-time inventory management and cost savings for manufacturers.

Beyond logistics, ULIP is accelerating sustainability efforts, helping businesses like Century Plywoods and TCIL choose greener transport options, cut emissions, and align with India’s carbon reduction goals.

Transporters and logistics service providers, including Cuttack Carriers, Road Pilot, and Intugine, are enabling digital documentation, automated gate processes, and seamless freight movement, reducing delays and congestion at hubs.

Alongside private sector players, state and central government departments are leveraging the digital gateway for data-driven decision-making.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the National Logistics Policy (NLP) on September 17, 2022, to create an integrated, efficient, and technology-driven logistics sector. Since its inception, the platform has been actively driving this vision forward and connects 43 systems from 11 ministries through 129 APIs, with over 1,300 registered companies on board.

--IANS

sps/vd