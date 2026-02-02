Apple’s Next MacBook Pro Refresh With M5 Pro and M5 Max Chips Likely Within Weeks

Apple appears to be preparing the next upgrade to its MacBook Pro lineup, with fresh models powered by the new M5 Pro and M5 Max chips expected to arrive in the coming weeks. While the company has not officially announced an event yet, several signs suggest a launch could take place between February and March, aligning with the macOS 26.3 software cycle.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently indicated that Apple is lining up new MacBook Pro releases during this update window. Although there is no confirmed date, the timing stands out, especially since Apple typically unveils spring hardware closer to late March or April.

Another clue pointing to an imminent refresh is inventory. In many regions, higher-end M4 Pro and M4 Max MacBook Pro configurations are reportedly running low. Apple has followed a similar pattern in the past, quietly clearing older stock before introducing updated machines.

Design-wise, buyers shouldn’t expect anything dramatically different this year. Apple last overhauled the MacBook Pro’s look in 2021, and that design has carried through multiple chip generations. The upcoming M5 Pro and M5 Max models are expected to retain the same chassis, ports, and overall aesthetics, with perhaps a new color option added for variety.

Bigger visual changes are reportedly being saved for 2026. Earlier reports suggest Apple’s future MacBook Pro redesign could include OLED displays, a slimmer body, and possibly a hole-style camera cutout in place of the current notch.

For now, the spotlight remains on performance. The new machines are aimed squarely at professionals — video editors, developers, 3D artists, and users handling demanding AI workloads. Unlike the base M5 update introduced previously, these Pro and Max versions are expected to deliver meaningful power gains.

Under the hood, Apple is said to be experimenting with a revised internal layout where the CPU and GPU are placed on separate blocks. This could allow more flexible configurations and better thermal management, especially in the 14-inch and 16-inch models that rely on dual-fan cooling systems.

The chips are expected to use TSMC’s third-generation 3nm manufacturing process, promising improved efficiency and faster speeds. Performance improvements of 15 to 25 percent over the M4 Pro and M4 Max are widely anticipated, along with stronger graphics output and enhanced AI processing. Apple is also believed to be deepening AI acceleration at the GPU level for heavier professional tasks.

External monitor support remains a key differentiator. The M5 Pro may handle at least two 6K displays, while the M5 Max could support up to four, making these laptops ideal for complex desk setups.

Memory and storage options should stay generous, with up to 48GB of RAM on the Pro and up to 128GB on the Max, alongside storage options reaching 8TB. Connectivity upgrades like Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thunderbolt 5 are also expected.

In India, pricing is likely to remain close to current levels, keeping the MacBook Pro firmly positioned as a premium offering for power users.