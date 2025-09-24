Ultraviolette to scale up biz; launches new bike

New Delhi: Premium electric two-wheeler maker Ultraviolette Automotive is looking to expand its production capacity, roll out new products as it aims to scale up operations across domestic and international markets, according to Co-Founder and CEO Narayan Subramaniam.

The Bengaluru-based firm on Tuesday expanded its model lineup with the launch of the X-47 Crossover, the world’s first radar-integrated bike. In an interaction with media, Subramaniam said the company aspires to become a global brand similar to Apple or Nike, with all its products being developed to be compliant with global standards. He noted that the company is looking to sell around 10,000 units in this fiscal and is planning to scale up production capacity at its Bengaluru-based plant to 1 lakh units per annum from 30,000 units currently.

“In one year, we have gone from one city (Bengaluru) to 30 cities across the country..now with the new model launching, we are targeting about 10,000 units this fiscal,” Subramaniam said.

He noted that the company is gearing up to expand its product lineup next year. On export strategy, Subramaniam said the company’s operations have taken off in Europe with distribution in place in ten countries, such as the UK, France and Germany.