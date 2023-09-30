  • Menu
Umang 2.0 jewellery expo to kickstart today

Umang 2.0 jewellery expo to kickstart today
Hyderabad: Jain International Trade Organization (JITO) Hyderabad Chapter is organizing the sixth edition of JITO Jewellery and Lifestyle Expo 2023...

Hyderabad: Jain International Trade Organization (JITO) Hyderabad Chapter is organizing the sixth edition of JITO Jewellery and Lifestyle Expo 2023 Umang 2.0 at HITEX, Hyderabad from today (September 30). Over 500 exhibitors are participating in the three-day event to showcase their products.

The event also includes seminars relating to B2B, lifestyle, hobbies and motivational presentation by renowned speakers. The expo has a dedicated hall to the jewellery segment and other halls include popular segments like automobiles, corporate, furniture and lifestyle products.

Gautam Sehlot, Chairman of JITO Jewellery and Lifestyle Expo 2023, anticipates 75,000 visitors in the exhibition this year as the previous edition of the event has witnessed 50,000 footfalls. All necessary arrangements like food courts were made available for the convenience of the shoppers.

