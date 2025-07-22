Live
- Coloringbook AI Review: The Smartest Way to Turn Photos into Line Drawings
- ABVP Demands Ban on NSUI After Odisha Leader's Rape Allegation; Effigy Burnt in Aiza
- Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7 Pre-orders Match S25 Series, Setting New Benchmark for Flagships in India
- Gadwal Police Crack Rs 15 Lakh Cigarette Theft Case: Two Held, One Absconding
- UFlex Secures Indian Patent for Sustainable Waterborne Heat Seal Coating for Food and Consumer Goods Packaging
- Hyundai Motor India Limited Partners with IIM Tiruchirappalli and MDI Gurgaon to Launch ‘ARISE Core Talent Program’ for Emerging Leaders
- Over 37 lakh dog bite cases in 2024: Centre steps up stray dog control measures
- Underground mining at Gondkhari: A sustainable boost to environment and local economy
- Gujarat approves Rs 1,086 cr investment proposals from 15 industries, to generate over 3,600 jobs
- CBI arrests Jharkhand Sub-Post Master for taking Rs 20,000 bribe
Underground mining at Gondkhari: A sustainable boost to environment and local economy
Ahmedabad: The development of Gondkhari Underground Coal Block near Nagpur will witness least disturbance to the villages and forests on the surface....
Ahmedabad: The development of Gondkhari Underground Coal Block near Nagpur will witness least disturbance to the villages and forests on the surface. The Ministry of Coal that awarded the block to Adani Power Limited through competitive bidding will produce two million tonnes of coal annually using underground technology.
The block awarded to Adani Power Limited through competitive bidding forms part of the Coal Ministry’s strategy to produce two million tonnes of coal annually in the country, using underground technology.
The project will set a precedent for environmentally conscious resource extraction. Unlike traditional open-cast mining, the Gondkhari project will ensure minimal surface disruption. Of the total 862.00 hectares, including 87.351 hectares of revenue forest land, will remain undisturbed as no infrastructure development or mining operations will occur on forest land.
As a result, the underground mining project will prevent tree felling and forest degradation, which are the major concerns of the stakeholders today. The company will develop mine entries and infrastructure on privately acquired land, ensuring that forest patches remain intact.
This underground approach not only safeguards biodiversity but also aligns with the principles of ecological conservation. The Forest Diversion Proposal underscores the project's commitment to regulatory compliance, especially with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
Beyond environmental stewardship, the Gondkhairi Underground Mining project promises substantial socio-economic benefits. It is a much-awaited project since it does not involve any resettlement of people and will generate both direct and indirect employment opportunities for over 2500 people in Vidarbha region.
Adani Power has developed an extensive CSR plan for the local communities covering critical areas such as Education, Health, livelihood and rural infrastructure, among others. Local youth will be empowered through skill development programs facilitated by Adani Power, including initiatives under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). These programs aim to uplift the community by enhancing employability and fostering inclusive growth. Also, the project will enhance the revenue for the state government through royalty, taxes, and duties.
The Gondkhiari Underground Coal Mine project exemplifies how modern mining can harmonise with nature while catalysing regional development. By prioritising underground technology and community engagement, it offers a blueprint for responsible mining that benefits both the environment and the local economy.