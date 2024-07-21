Live
- Union Budget: Markets bet big on defence, capital goods, electronics manufacturing, tourism
- Don't doubt Israel's determination to defend itself on every front, says Netanyahu
- Union Budget: Investments in rural infrastructure key to boost new economy
- Watch The Viral Video Of Tea Seller Overjoying As Daughter Passes CA Exam After 10 Years Of Hard Work
- Four Water Concept, a better solution to stem drought conditions
- AAP MP Sanjay Singh Accuses BJP And LG Of Conspiracy To Murder CM Kejriwal
- Farmers told to wait for another week for rains
- Villagers brave torrential rain to save patient’s life
- MUDA land scam: Complaint lodged with Lokayukta against CM
- Can release water to TN following ‘sufficient’ rains: Shivakumar
Just In
Union Budget: Markets bet big on defence, capital goods, electronics manufacturing, tourism
As the Centre is set to present the Union Budget 2024-2025 on July 23, stock market experts bet big on four key sectors -- capital goods, defence, electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) and Tourism.
New Delhi: As the Centre is set to present the Union Budget 2024-2025 on July 23, stock market experts bet big on four key sectors -- capital goods, defence, electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) and Tourism.
The market anticipates a continuation of last year's incentives, maintaining the status quo. A continued focus on infrastructure, including roads, railways, ports, airport expansions, defence, and tourism, is vital.
In the past week, Nifty has recorded a slight gain of 0.3 per cent, driven by strong performances and positive growth forecasts from IT majors TCS, Infosys, and HCL Tech.
According to Krishna Appala from Capitalmind Research, the government plans a Rs 4.75 lakh crore investment to upgrade India's power transmission, targeting 618 GW capacity by 2028, along with metro expansions in over 40 cities and Rs 1.5 lakh crore in oil and gas.
“The defence budget has increased to Rs 6.2 lakh crore, aiming for 70 per cent self-sufficiency and a Rs. 1.75 lakh crore turnover by 2025,” he mentioned.
In electronics, the government is incentivising domestic production with Rs 76,000 crore, projecting the ESDM market to grow from $25 billion to $100 billion in 5-7 years.
“The tourism market is expected to expand from $24.6 billion in 2024 to $31 billion by 2029, with demand outpacing supply,” according to market watchers.
Budget expectations include larger production-linked incentives (PLI) in battery manufacturing, toys, and high-end machinery, with increased support for sectors like semiconductors, renewable energy, nuclear power, and low-cost housing.
“Currently, the market isn’t anticipating negative surprises in areas like income tax, LTCG, STCG, or STT. However, any changes could have a short-term negative impact,” said Appala.Union Budget: Markets bet big on defence, capital goods, electronics manufacturing, tourism