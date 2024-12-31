 Upcoming Hiring Trends across different sectors for 2025

India’s leading staffing firm, TeamLease reveals 7.1% workforce growth for H2 FY25, driven by logistics, e-commerce, and manufacturing sectors. Emerging technologies and evolving business needs are shaping hiring trends, with Bengaluru and Coimbatore leading city-wise growth. November 2024 saw a 10% year-over-year hiring increase, indicating continued momentum.

Major economic initiatives are also shaping workforce expansion. Policies such as the Global Capability Centers (GCCs), which are projected to add USD 60 billion to India’s economy by 2025, are creating high-skill roles in technology and R&D. Meanwhile, the National Industrial Corridors aim to generate 1 million direct jobs and 3 million indirect jobs in manufacturing and logistics.

Experts from TeamLease Staffing and Gigin have shared some trends enclosed below across different sectors in the country.

Trends in Contract Staffing- Kartik Narayan, CEO- Staffing, TeamLease says, “The contract staffing industry in FY 25-26 will witness significant transformation driven by seven major trends: Cost and demand pressures would require enterprises to become more efficient and productive which will lead to more organisations formalising their extended workforce and focus on growth and productivity. Geographical sourcing will accelerate as improved migration corridors facilitate talent movement from North and Northeast to Western and Southern India. There is a rising demand for women employees, particularly in manufacturing, due to higher retention, productivity, and advancements in machinery. Regulatory scrutiny will increase as governments push for formal employment and stricter labor law compliance. Businesses will prioritize flexibility and cost efficiency, leveraging contract staffing to manage shorter, unpredictable cycles and optimize labor costs, especially around micro-events like festivals. The focus on learning and skilling will shift towards retaining and upskilling contract workers to improve productivity, reduce attrition, and integrate them into core roles. Finally the gig economy is set to surge from 7.7 million to 23 million by 2030, pushing governments to focus on social security and efficient workforce utilization. These trends collectively highlight a shift toward workforce agility, regulatory adherence, and skill-driven growth.”

Manufacturing/ Energy (Green & Renewable)- Subburathinam P, Chief Operating Officer, TeamLease, remarks, “The manufacturing sector in 2024 thrived on the back of government programs like ‘Make in India’ and the PLI (Production-Linked Incentive) scheme, which spurred investments in electronics, automotive, and textiles. This led to a surge in demand for workers skilled in maintenance, operations, and automation. India's manufacturing sector is expected to reach a $1 trillion valuation by 2025-26. 2025 will likely see increased demand for technicians, machinery operators, and project managers as the sector continues its transition to smart manufacturing. Energy (Green & Renewable)- The energy sector, particularly green and renewable energy, experienced remarkable growth in 2024, supported by government initiatives like the National Solar Mission and the Green Hydrogen Policy. The sector witnessed a rise in roles related to solar panel installation, energy auditing, and operational support. With India aiming to achieve 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, 2025 is expected to drive demand for renewable energy project managers, specialists in battery storage systems, and wind energy technicians, as the nation accelerates its clean energy transition.”

Retail/ E-commerce- Balasubramanian A, Senior VP and Business Head says, Rural markets have outpaced urban markets in growth for the first time in Q4 (Jan-Mar 2024). This was sustained by strong monsoons and higher purchasing power. In urban areas, real estate escalation and food price inflation have led to a double whammy effect for FMCG firms - 1) higher input costs leading to margin pressure and 2) higher prices driving down demand. The rise of Q-commerce, now accounting for over 50% of FMCG e-commerce sales, highlights a significant shift in consumer behavior. Meanwhile, cautious hiring and slowed workforce growth of 5-10% reflect ongoing market uncertainties. Looking ahead to 2025, FMCG and Retail companies are setting their sights on expansion to adjacent categories and premiumisation to drive growth amidst muted same-store growth (SSG) trends. With a focus on innovation and value addition, the sector is poised to navigate challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities to meet evolving consumer preferences. Volume growth is expected to make a comeback in 2-3 quarters, and 2025 could see workforce expansion to the tune of 10-15%.

BFSI/ Fintech- Krishnendu Chatterjee, VP and Business Head says, We’ve observed an important inflection point for workforce dynamics in India. Beyond the numbers, what stands out is the increasing interdependence of technological adoption and workforce efficiency. Industries are no longer just hiring to meet headcount goals but are strategically aligning workforce skills with evolving business models. For instance, the surge in cloud adoption, AI, and IoT integration is not just reshaping how businesses operate but also redefining the roles and skills needed. Some of the latest trends evolving are:

● Digital Payment Adoption that have grown significantly in recent years, with the total volume of transactions increasing from 2,071 crore in FY 2017-18 to 18,737 crore in FY 2023-24. This trend will continue in the coming months and years with an expected CAGR of 30-35%.

● Insurance being another trend that is expected to reach $250 Bn by 2025. With Govt’s vision of “Insurance for All” by 2047, this sector is going to witness consistent growth in the years to come.

● The unsecured Retail Lending space might stay flat in the coming months. Banks and NBFCs will focus on improving their NPAs. Affordable housing and MFIs will continue to grow and good monsoons will provide the necessary tailwind to it.

● And AMCs The total assets under management (AUM) of the Indian mutual fund industry has increased sevenfold in the last 10 years. Experts believe that the sector's core-operating profitability to remain healthy despite gradual moderation.

AI technology is transforming employee verification by improving accuracy, speed, and reliability in background checks," says Mahesh Kumar, Gigin's co-founder. In 2024, AI-powered solutions will advance real-time verification, automated fraud detection, and compliance, improving organisational recruitment processes. This is especially important for managing the rising gig workforce, where rapid hiring and different profiles necessitate efficient verification methods. Looking ahead to 2025, decentralised identification systems, predictive analytics for worker behaviour, and stronger data protection protocols are projected to impact the future of employee authentication."