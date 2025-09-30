Upward revision of 6.7% GDP growth in FY26: EY

New Delhi: Global professional services firm EY on Monday raised India’s real GDP growth projection to 6.7 per cent -- up from its earlier estimate of 6.5 per cent, owing to robust GST 2.0 reforms. The upward revision reflects expectations of monetary easing and stronger domestic demand from GST rate rationalisation amid global uncertainties, according to EY’s Economy Watch September edition.

“With Q1 FY26 real GDP growth at 7.8 per cent and stimulation of demand through GST reforms on the one hand, constrained by global headwinds affecting India’s export prospects, both in goods and services, we expect India to still show an annual real GDP growth of 6.7 per cent in FY26,” according to the global professional services firm.

“With GST 2.0 reforms boosting disposable incomes and domestic demand, and trade diversification efforts are opening up new opportunities, India is well positioned to sustain its growth momentum in FY26. Strategic investments in technology and targeted policy measures will be key to translating reforms into long-term economic gains,” said DK Srivastava, Chief Policy Advisor at EY India.

In August 2025, manufacturing PMI increased to 59.3, its highest level since February 2008. Services PMI also increased to 62.9, its highest level since June 2010.