U.S. Polo Assn. Joins Zepto’s Quick-Commerce Revolution, Expanding Fashion and Apparel Offering

Mumbai: In a landmark move that marks the next phase of the quick-commerce revolution, U.S. Polo Assn. (USPA), the official brand of the United States Polo Association, is collaborating with Zepto operators to bring its exclusive collection to the platform. Zepto, India’s fastest growing consumer internet platform known for its 10-minute delivery promise, is expanding its offering to include premium apparel and fashion, starting with USPA.

This collaboration not only enhances Zepto seller’s portfolio but also signifies a shift in how shoppers can access fashion—from groceries and personal care to now clothing from premium international brands—all within the same rapid delivery window.

On the announcement, Aadit Palicha, co-founder & CEO, Zepto shared, "We’re thrilled about this partnership. USPA, a brand that is synonymous with premium quality and timeless style. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in our quick-commerce journey as Zepto expands into the fashion and lifestyle space. With USPA on board, our sellers are delivering a new level of convenience to fashion shoppers across India."

Shailesh Chaturvedi, MD & CEO, Arvind Fashions Limited says “With U.S. Polo Assn.'s sporty coolness and Zepto's lightning-fast delivery, we are bringing a new level of accessibility and convenience to our customers. That's such an exciting trend setting solution for modern day needs of our consumers.”

U.S. Polo Assn.’s collection is live on the platform, offering Zepto platform users a curated selection of timeless, stylish apparel. From classic polo shirts to casualwear, Zepto users can now enjoy iconic USPA pieces delivered within minutes.

This collaboration represents a significant leap in quick-commerce, with Zepto sellers expanding from essentials to premium fashion. Whether it’s grabbing a classic polo shirt minutes before an event or ordering casualwear for a spontaneous outing, Zepto’s users can experience the unmatched convenience of fast, high-quality fashion—a true game-changer for those who value both speed and style.

***

About Zepto: Founded in 2021 by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto became one of India’s fastest-growing internet companies of all time. Headquartered in Mumbai, Zepto has delighted millions of users by delivering over 20,000 products, ranging across categories in 10 minutes through a network of delivery hubs across the country.

About U.S. Polo Assn.: U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the non-profit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through over 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores and thousands of department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers, and ecommerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women, and children, as well as accessories and footwear in more than 190 countries worldwide.

About Arvind Fashion Limited: Arvind Fashions Ltd., based in Bengaluru is India's No. 1 casual and denim player in the country’s retail industry, a lifestyle powerhouse with a strong portfolio of fashion brands catering to consumers across various sub-categories and price points. With a host of renowned brands, both international and indigenous, like U.S. Polo Assn., ARROW, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Flying Machine. Arvind Fashion has presence across lifestyle brands and value fashion.

Reach out for any further queries or media assistance: [email protected]

Media Contacts:

Arvind Fashions - Yatin Padia, Group Head Corporate Communication - [email protected]

Zepto - Vaidika Parashar, Communications, Zepto - [email protected] | [email protected]