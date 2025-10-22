US tariffs causing higher global corporate spend

Live
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump’s tariffs are expected to be a major contributor to a $1.2 trillion rise in corporate expenses this year, a report said on Monday. President Trump's tariffs combined with wage growth, increased energy costs, and rising capital expenditure for AI will lead to this trillion-dollar increase in corporate expenses in 2025, much of which is being passed on to consumers through hiked prices of products, according to the report by S&P Global.
S&P revised its expenses forecast released in January based on the analysis of roughly 9,000 public companies. The recent estimate now projects total company expenses for the year will reach $53 trillion, the report said.
