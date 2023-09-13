US wants other tariff barriers to go

Washington: The United States has welcomed the recent Indian move to reduce tariffs on several American agricultural products. Last week, India agreed to reduce tariffs on certain US products, including frozen turkey, frozen duck, fresh blueberries and cranberries, frozen blueberries and cranberries, dried blueberries and cranberries, as well as processed blueberries and cranberries.

These tariff cuts will expand economic opportunities for US agricultural producers in the critical market and help bring more products from the United States to customers in India, US officials said. Welcoming the announcement, US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said the move will create new market opportunities for US producers and exporters.

“While important progress has been made, significant tariff and non-tariff barriers to American agricultural products accessing the Indian market remain,” Vilsack said.