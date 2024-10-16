Usha Water Heaters in Market

As the nip in the air becomes more noticeable by the day, there’s nothing more inviting than the comfort of a warm, refreshing bath to start or end your day. Whether you're unwinding after a brisk evening or gearing up for a busy morning, the Usha Aqua Horizon water heater ensures that you always have hot water at your fingertips, precisely when you need it. Designed for modern homes, this water heater combines elegance with technology to elevate your bathing experience, delivering not just warmth, but also unmatched reliability and safety.

The Usha Aqua Horizon water heater is equipped with a super slim 310 mm diameter body, made from superior-grade ABS plastic, making it ideal for horizontal mounting in compact spaces. It boasts the Whirl Flow Technology for faster heating and maximum efficiency, ensuring quick access to hot water. Equipped with a high-precision capillary thermostat and thermal cutout, the water heater automatically cuts off power when temperatures exceed safe limits, offering users peace of mind. Additionally, the IntelliValve multi-function safety valve releases excess pressure, prevents backflow of water, and can drain out water in case of safety breaches. The inner tank is coated with a durable glass line enamel, while the SS 316 heating element features a glass line coating for extended life. Built to withstand up to 8 Bar of pressure, this water heater is an ideal choice for high-rise buildings. Operating on 230V/50Hz with a power consumption of 2000W, Usha Aqua Horizon ensures efficient energy use without compromising on performance.

The Usha Aqua Horizon water heater is the perfect blend of form and function. With Usha’s commitment to quality and safety, users can be assured of a product that not only performs but also lasts. It comes in two variants, the 15 litres which is priced at INR 13490/- and the 25 litres priced at INR 15990/.

Usha Cylandra

Usha International’s newly launched Cylandra water heater is a perfect blend of efficiency, safety, and durability, designed to meet all your hot water needs. This water heater promises not only rapid heating but also a stylish, modern design that fits seamlessly into any home. Whether it’s for a quick shower or a long, relaxing bath, the Usha Cylandra water heater offers dependable performance that ensures you always have hot water when you need it.

The Usha Cylandra water heater is equipped with a 3KW copper heating element, offering fast and silent heating in addition to its Whirl Flow Technology that ensures quicker heat-up times while maximizing energy savings, making it both effective and economical. Crafted with a round-shaped body made from pre-coated steel and top and bottom plastic PP covers, this heater is as durable as it is sleek. With the ability to withstand pressure up to 8 bars, the Usha Cylandra water heater is a perfect choice for high-rise buildings. Its high-precision capillary thermostat with thermal cut-off ensures it never overheats while the multi-function safety valve provides added security by releasing excess pressure and preventing backflow. This water heater has a glass line powder coated tank that protects the inner tank for enhanced longevity whereas its heating and power indicators allow users to easily monitor performance, making Usha Cylandra, a truly smart appliance.

Usha Cylandra Water Heater is available in 35 liters and is perfect for medium families or spaces with average hot water usage, Priced at INR 17290/- , this water heater offers exceptional value to its discerning consumers.

Usha Aquerra Smart Water Heater

The Usha Aquerra Smart water heater – the smart water heater where cutting-edge technology meets everyday convenience – can be controlled through the Usha app, allowing you to operate it remotely and keep an eye on your power usage effortlessly.

Designed with energy efficiency in mind, the Aquerra Smart features an eco-function and boasts an inbuilt anti-bacterial sterilization system set at 80°C. It also offers digital temperature settings, an ELCB (earth-leakage circuit breaker) for electrical safety, and a multi-function safety valve that manages excess pressure, prevents backflow, and drains water if necessary.

With a robust 2000 W power output and advanced heat technology that enhances hot water usage by up to 20%, the Aquerra Smart combines efficiency with style. Available in 15 and 25-liter options, it is priced at INR 20,990 and INR 22,990 respectively. The heater comes with an 8-year warranty on the tank, 3 years on the element, and 2 years on the entire unit.



















