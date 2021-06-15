UST plans to double headcount in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has announced the expansion of its workforce in Hyderabad unit to over 1,000 employees. The company plans to double the headcount and add 1,000 more associates by the end of 2023.

UST's Hyderabad centre was opened in 2018 with a team of 250 employees, spread across 35,000 sq. ft and 400 seats. Ever since global pandemic induced restrictions in 2020, the company has onboarded more than 500 employees through virtual mode with all employees working remotely.

The company will continue to hire rapidly and also expand the facility once the Covid-19 situation eases and associates can return to the office. This year, UST plans to hire professionals that include full-stack developers, automation engineers, and more.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT for Government of Telangana congratulating the company, said, "Congratulations to the entire team of UST on its growth and expansion. We are thankful for UST's contributions to the local communities, generating employment in and around Hyderabad and its commitment to the wider State economy. UST expanding their talent base is great news and is a testament to the dedicated, skilled and extensive workforce in Telangana."

"We are thrilled and humbled to celebrate this milestone. UST's passionate and dedicated team is vital to our efforts as we commemorate this growth journey. As we continue to expand our footprint in India, we want to attract the most talented minds to join our vibrant team of professionals at our centre, said, Harilal Neelakantan, operations and Centre Head for UST, Hyderabad.

"Our Hyderabad centre is a key factor in our global delivery model and we are looking forward to some rapid growth in the centre. UST continues to establish itself as a leading and growing player in the global market for digital transformation and technology," Sunil Balakrishnan, Global Head of Delivery Centre Operations, UST said.