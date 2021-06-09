Varroc Engineering signs an MoU with Candera GmbH

Varroc Engineering Limited on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Candera GmbH for a strategic association to integrate the Human Machine Interface (HMI) technology in Varroc's Thin-Film-Transistor (TFT) Instrument Cluster.

According to the MoU, Varroc, a global Tier-1 auto component manufacturer, will develop the hardware and base software of the product, while Candera will provide a software solution for HMI. This MoU will enable both the companies to respond to automotive application opportunities in India & the global markets with shorter lead time and cost-optimized solutions.

Varroc manufactures a wide range of electrical and electronic components used in the automotive industry. These products are aimed at helping the OEMs stay in synch with evolving end-user preferences. The company innovates in response to key automotive trends and creates products that are greener, safer, smarter and connected.

Electronic Instrument Clusters are undergoing a change in digital display, and increasingly are becoming similar to that of a mobile phone, transforming from a Black and White display screen to a TFT (Thin-Film-Transistor) Liquid-Crystal display. Varroc's TFT Instrument Cluster offerings offer complete customization of interface and an array of other features such as Navigation, Day and Night modes, Bluetooth connectivity, AES encryption, and mobile phone synchronization.

Candera, is a leading HMI tool provider and development partner for worldwide automotive and industrial customers. It supports its customers with CGI Studio, a scalable and hardware-independent HMI design software. The special USP of CGI Studio is its user-friendly interface and the high-performance representation of 2D / 3D display elements and animations. Furthermore, it comes with ready-to-use HMI controls, an AI-assisted Smart Importer and integrated state machines.

Founded in 2000 in Linz, Candera GmbH is a subsidiary of ArtSpark HD Inc. based in Tokyo, Japan. Candera supports its customers with the CGI Studio tool environment as well as the provision of software services mainly in the areas of HMI development, User Interface Design, and embedded software. The company operates in a self-sufficient manner providing a product range developed entirely at the location in Linz, Austria.