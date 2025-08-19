  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Vikran Engineering IPO 2025: Price, Lot Size, Timeline & Key Details

Vikram Solar IPO 2025: Dates, Price, Allotment & Listing Details
x

Vikram Solar IPO 2025: Dates, Price, Allotment & Listing Details

Highlights

Vikran Engineering IPO opens on August 26, 2025, at ₹92–₹97 per share. Know lot size, investor allocation, promoters, projects, and listing details on BSE & NSE.

Vikran Engineering, an EPC company working in water, power, railway, and solar projects, is launching its IPO at ₹92–₹97 per share. The issue opens on August 26 and closes on August 29, with a total size of ₹772 crore.

Key Points:

Lot size: 148 shares

Investor allocation: Up to 50% for institutions, 15% minimum for non-institutional investors, 35% minimum for retail

Timeline: Anchor allocation – Aug 25 | Allotment – Sep 1 | Refunds & share credit – Sep 2 | Listing on BSE & NSE – Sep 3

Promoters: Rakesh, Avinash, and Nakul Markhedkar

Projects: 45 completed (₹1,919 crore), 44 ongoing (₹5,120 crore), current order book ₹2,442 crore

Clients: NTPC, Power Grid, Bihar & Telangana power companies

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick