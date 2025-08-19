Vikran Engineering IPO 2025: Price, Lot Size, Timeline & Key Details

Live
Highlights
Vikran Engineering IPO opens on August 26, 2025, at ₹92–₹97 per share. Know lot size, investor allocation, promoters, projects, and listing details on BSE & NSE.
Vikran Engineering, an EPC company working in water, power, railway, and solar projects, is launching its IPO at ₹92–₹97 per share. The issue opens on August 26 and closes on August 29, with a total size of ₹772 crore.
Key Points:
Lot size: 148 shares
Investor allocation: Up to 50% for institutions, 15% minimum for non-institutional investors, 35% minimum for retail
Timeline: Anchor allocation – Aug 25 | Allotment – Sep 1 | Refunds & share credit – Sep 2 | Listing on BSE & NSE – Sep 3
Promoters: Rakesh, Avinash, and Nakul Markhedkar
Projects: 45 completed (₹1,919 crore), 44 ongoing (₹5,120 crore), current order book ₹2,442 crore
Clients: NTPC, Power Grid, Bihar & Telangana power companies
