Virat Kohli is the face of Asian Paints’ new launch

Asian Paints, India's foremost paint and décor company, has announced the onboarding of cricketing icon, Virat Kohli as the brand ambassador for their upcoming new launch - Neo Bharat Latex Paint, which comes equipped with special polymer technology that provides superior finish, higher coverage, and better washability.



Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints Ltd, said: "Our upcoming launch, Neo Bharat Latex Paint, marks one of Asian Paints' biggest moments in history, and having Virat Kohli as the face of this disruptive brand adds to our excitement. Kohli is credited today to transform the game and the Indian team in a way that many have not.” “Kohli’s popularity cuts across regions, his persona exudes the confidence of the new India. His influence and resonance with the masses perfectly align with this revolutionary product. Neo Bharat is set to not only redefine the paint category but also fuel the industry's growth in India.”