Live
- Shivamogga farmers in panic after areca nut’s likely carcinogenic risk
- Union Minister tenders apology for remarks on Justice D’Cunha
- Indian value systems withstood many onslaughts: TG Guv
- Golden Chariot luxury train to resume operations from Dec 14
- Jain monk Shri 108 Jnaneshwar Muni attains samadhi at Devlapur
- Home minister flags off sports tournament of journalists
- Collector reviews development, welfare programmes in Kalasapadu mandal
- Run for men’s health issues on Nov 23, 24
- Quick commerce workforce expansion to surge by 60 pc in India
- State on the brink of a public uprising over Waqf issue, says BJP
Just In
vivo launches Y300 in India
Highlights
vivo, a global smartphone brand, on Monday launched vivo Y300. The newly launched smartphone has titanium-inspired design
Hyderabad: vivo, a global smartphone brand, on Monday launched vivo Y300. The newly launched smartphone has titanium-inspired design. The company announced that Suhana Khan is the new face of its Y-Series smartphones, including the Y300 5G, bringing her youthful energy and charm to the brand.
The smartphone is empowered by a Sony IMX882 main camera, which when paired with the AI Aura Light and 2x portrait feature, allows users to capture sharp, natural-looking portraits.
The smartphone also comes with advanced AI camera features including AI Erase and AI Photo Enhance that helps improve the clarity of pictures.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS