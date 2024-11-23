vivo launches Y300 in India

Hyderabad: vivo, a global smartphone brand, on Monday launched vivo Y300. The newly launched smartphone has titanium-inspired design. The company announced that Suhana Khan is the new face of its Y-Series smartphones, including the Y300 5G, bringing her youthful energy and charm to the brand.

The smartphone is empowered by a Sony IMX882 main camera, which when paired with the AI Aura Light and 2x portrait feature, allows users to capture sharp, natural-looking portraits.

The smartphone also comes with advanced AI camera features including AI Erase and AI Photo Enhance that helps improve the clarity of pictures.