Vivo rolls out Diwali campaign

Hyderabad: Vivo, a leading smartphone brand has launched a Diwali campaign titled ‘The Spirit of Homecoming,’ as the company marks its 10th anniversary in India this year. The video campaign will be promoted across multiple digital platforms, including YouTube and Meta.

Geetaj Channana, Head of Corporate Strategy, vivo India, said, “As we celebrate 10 years of vivo in India, this Diwali campaign is a tribute to the unbreakable connections that define us. In a world pulling us in different directions, true joy lies in moments shared with those who matter most.”

Geetaj added: At vivo, our goal has always been to bridge distances and empower consumers to capture life’s meaningful moments. With our innovative camera technology, we enable families to preserve and revisit the joy of togetherness, wherever life takes them.”