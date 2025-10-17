vivo rolls out OriginOS globally

vivo on Thursday launched OriginOS, the company’s most advanced operating system, redefining human-computer interaction in the AI era. More than a feature, it represents a new standard of mastery. The new Origin Smooth Engine enables seamless collaboration among the system’s core modules, computing, storage, and display, and delivers an all-around experience that looks smooth, feels smooth, and stays smooth over time.

The 8+1 Ultra-Core Computing keeps critical tasks running first, improving app cold-start speed by 18.5 per cent and frame-rate stability by 10.5 per cent. Memory Fusion accelerates data loading by 106 per cent, while Dual Rendering boosts animation performance by 35 per cent and keeps frame rates 11 per cent steadier under heavy loads. Smoothness is first seen on screen through the Origin Animation system, which enhances the visual experience with motion effects such as Spring Animation, Blur Transition, Morphing Animation, and One Shot Animation, giving each touch a natural rhythm and visual coherence.