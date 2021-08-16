Vivo to give scholarship to students

Hyderabad: Vivo, the leading global smartphone manufacturer, has come forward to support the education of deserving students from underprivileged sections of the society through their 'Vivo for education scholarship' programme.

Under this, it will award a scholarship of 5 lakhs to students in Telangana under their 'vivo for Education Scholarship' programme

With the pandemic disrupting the entire education system, we have seen students struggling for basic education. Schools across India are adapting to the situation and trying their best to ensure regular classes and quality education at every level. But we still witness lags in the execution process where students have limited access to education facilities because of the economic pressure from families.