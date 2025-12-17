Vivo’s unveils Switch-off campaign

Vivo India has launched the seventh edition of its #SwitchOff campaign, it also unveiled a Digital Video Commercial which aims to bring the message to the emotional centre of every Indian home- the dining table. According to the 2025 Switch Off Study, dinner is the strongest daily bonding moment, with 72 per cent of children spending the most time with parents at dinner and 91 per cent saying conversations improve when phones are set aside.

GeetajChannana, Head-Corporate Strategy, Vivo India, said: “Every family remembers a time when dinner was the happiest pause in the day, a moment where conversations flowed without interruption and everyone felt heard. Today, those moments disappear quietly, not because we don’t care, but because our attention is constantly pulled away.”

Channanaadded: “The Switch Off campaign was created to remind people that meaningful relationships deserve undivided attention.