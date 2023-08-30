Volkswagen adds 5 touchpoints in TS, AP

Hyderabad: Volkswagen India announced the inauguration of five new touchpoints in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The new touchpoints are located in Banjara Hills, Secunderabad, Kukatpally, Kurnool, and Anantapur.

With these new inaugurations, the total network strength in both Telugu States to 24 sales and 13 service outlets. Across India, Volkswagen has 184 sales and 131 service outlets in 136 cities. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, "Customer-centricity is at the heart of everything we do and we believe these new touchpoints will bring us closer to our customers in Telangana and AP.

