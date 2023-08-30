  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Volkswagen adds 5 touchpoints in TS, AP

Volkswagen adds 5 touchpoints in TS, AP
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Volkswagen India announced the inauguration of five new touchpoints in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The new touchpoints are located in...

Hyderabad: Volkswagen India announced the inauguration of five new touchpoints in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The new touchpoints are located in Banjara Hills, Secunderabad, Kukatpally, Kurnool, and Anantapur.

With these new inaugurations, the total network strength in both Telugu States to 24 sales and 13 service outlets. Across India, Volkswagen has 184 sales and 131 service outlets in 136 cities. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, "Customer-centricity is at the heart of everything we do and we believe these new touchpoints will bring us closer to our customers in Telangana and AP.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X