Walmart, Flipkart sign MoU with TS govt to upskill MSMEs

Hyderabad: Walmart and Flipkart announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Industries & Commerce Department, Government of Telangana, to create an ecosystem aiding capacity building for MSMEs in the state. The MoU was signed in the presence of Dr Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, Government of Telangana, and Joseph Julian KG, Program Director, Swasti.

The MoU has been signed to facilitate the development of local MSMEs towards accessing a wider domestic marketspace, to leverage online retail and enable sustained growth and commercialisation. Under the new partnership, Walmart will extend its support to help MSMEs digitise their businesses and fuel capacity building for the state of Telangana. This will enable the MSMEs to be a part of the offline and online domestic supply chains.

On the occasion, Dr Jayesh Ranjan said, “MSMEs from different parts of Telangana are flourishing and bringing recognition to our state. MSMEs form a strong backbone to the country’s economy and it’s crucial that we help them scale up and equip them with digital tools and technology to promote their business growth.”