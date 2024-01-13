Live
- Ex MLA’s followers strongly oppose Parthasarathy’s entry into TDP
- Vijayawada: Parthasarathy to join TDP, to meet N Chandrababu Naidu today
- ASB Classic: Alejandra Tabilo becomes first Chilean to win a hard-court tour-level title since Fernando Gonzalez in 2007
- Trinamool welcomes Kharge’s appointment as INDIA bloc chairperson
- Websites of top crypto exchanges like Binance, Kucoin blocked in India
- Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Massive Discounts on Top Smartphones
- NABARD projects Credit Potential of Rs 2.37 lakh cr for FY 2024-25 in Kerala
- TDP-JSP to release manifesto on Sankranti day
- SC issues directions in relation to compensation in hit and run cases
- INDIA bloc approves Kharge as chairperson
Just In
Websites of top crypto exchanges like Binance, Kucoin blocked in India
The websites of some top global cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance, Kucoin, OKX, among others, were blocked in India on January 12.
New Delhi: The websites of some top global cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance, Kucoin, OKX, among others, were blocked in India on January 12.
This comes after the government sent show-cause notices to these crypto exchanges for not complying with the country's money laundering laws.
On December 28 last year, a show-cause notice was sent to Binance, Kucoin, Houbi, Kraken, Gate.io, Bittrex, Bitstamp, MEXC Global, and Bitfinex for operating illegally in India. The notice was issued because these companies failed to register and follow local tax rules, reports Moneycontrol.
As a result, the finance ministry directed the information technology ministry to block their URLs.
Binance’s Customer Support also confirmed the development on X, saying, "We are aware of an IP block affecting a number of crypto firms, including Binance. This only impacts users who attempt to access the Indian iOS app store or the Binance website from India. Existing users who already have the Binance app are not affected."
"We remain committed to the adherence of local regulations and laws and we are dedicated to maintaining active communication with regulators to ensure user protection and the development of a healthy Web3 industry," it added.
Earlier this week, Apple removed some global cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance and Kucoin from its App Store in India.