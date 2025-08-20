Weekend student training on AI/ML at IIIT-H

Hyderabad: IHub-Data is bringing out a six-month weekend training program on AI/ML for undergraduate students pursuing a career in science, commerce or business streams.

The program would be ideal for highly motivated students, desirous to learn tools and techniques of data-driven decision-making processes. Classes would be conducted on all weekends at IIIT Hyderabad by resource persons from these domains.

“Integration of AI and ML into diverse academic disciplines underscores the importance of a short-term course for undergraduate students pursuing non-engineering educational programs.

This course fosters critical thinking, encouraging students from all backgrounds to interrogate big data ethics, algorithmic biases, and real-world applications. By bridging theoretical knowledge with practical tools involving natural language processing or other applications using neural networks, this program will ensure that graduates enter their professional careers.