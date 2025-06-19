Welspun Living and NSDC join hands to upskill and empower Bharat’s Next Gen Textile Workforce

Welspun Living Limited (WLL), a global leader in home textiles and a part of India’s fastest growing global conglomerate Welspun World, has entered into a strategic partnership with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to launch a large-scale skilling and employment initiative focused on operator-level roles in the textile sector. The partnership will help in fostering industry partnerships to address skill gaps and enhance employability.

The scheme jointly launched by the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary and Chief Minister of Mizoram Pu Lalduhoma. The event also saw participation from key government leaders including Lalnghinglova Hmar, Minister of State, Labour, Employment and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of Mizoram; K Sapdanga, Hon’ble Minister for Home, Government of Mizoram; Maotoshi Longkumer, Adviser for Skill Development, Employment, Labour & Excise, Government of Nagaland; G Madhumita Das, Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India; and Shreeshail Malge, Joint Secretary, MSDE.

They appreciated the joint effort by Welspun and NSDC, highlighting the importance of such initiatives in creating jobs and building skills, especially in the North-East and other underserved regions.

This initiative covers training, travel, and stipends for the trainees at an approximate cost of Rs 42,500 per trainee during the training period. The total investment for the program amounts to Rs 4.25 crore. The partnership aims to train and certify 1,000 candidates in its pilot phase, with at least 50% women participation, particularly from underrepresented regions such as the North-Eastern states and Uttarakhand. The program is designed to create a sustainable talent pipeline for India’s textile manufacturing sector while advancing gender and regional equity.

The program will be conducted at Welspun’s state of art facilities in Anjar and Vapi, Gujarat combined of:

120 hours of classroom-based training

210 hours of On-the-Job Training (OJT).

Candidates will be trained in key technical areas such as machine handling, production processes, quality control, safety protocols, and soft skills.

Upon successful completion, all trainees will receive a joint certification from NSDC and Welspun and be assured of captive employment within Welspun’s textile operations.

“At Welspun, we believe that women are not just participants but powerful catalysts in shaping the future of India’s textile industry,” said Dipali Goenka, MD & CEO, Welspun Living Limited. “This partnership reflects our commitment to inclusive and sustainable growth. By focusing on women from North east & Uttarakhand, we are not only bridging skill gaps but also unlocking pathways to economic independence, self-worth, and generational impact.”

Rajesh Jain, Chief Human Resources Officer, Welspun Living Limited, added, “Skill development is not just about employment, it is about creating opportunities and empowering people with the ability to transform their futures. Through our collaboration with NSDC, we aim to create a more inclusive and future-ready textile workforce, and contribute to boost economic growth”

This initiative reflects Welspun’s LITE philosophy-Learning, Innovation, Trust/Talent, and Endurance. Earlier this year, the company marked its 38th Founders Day with the theme “The Unstoppable W,” celebrating the spirit of inclusive growth. The skilling partnership builds on this vision by equipping individuals, especially women, to thrive in the future of textiles.