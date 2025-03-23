Will next-generation UAVs replace traditional helicopters in warfare?

Unmanned aerial vehicles or UAV, have been around since the early 1900s when they were first developed for military use. This term refers to any type of remotely piloted vehicle, though not all of the models that fit into this category are identical. There are actually a few different types of UAV on the market for personal or professional use.

Sikorsky has successfully flown its drone prototype that lifts off vertically like a helicopter but cruises like an airplane. The battery-powered, 52kg uncrewed aerial system (UAS) features what Sikorsky, an arm of defence firm Lockheed Martin, calls “rotor-blown wing” design. This design essentially directs the backwash from the twin propellers or rotors over the wing surfaces, reducing drag and enabling lift by increasing the velocity of the air.

The vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) prototype, which features a 10.3ft (three metre) composite wingspan, has been put through a number of flight tests to assess its operational stability and manoeuvrability when transitioning between flight modes.

In January 2025, it successfully completed more than 40 take-offs and landings. Igor Cherepinsky, director of Sikorsky Innovations, said: “Our rotor-blown wing has demonstrated the control power and unique handling qualities necessary to transition repeatedly and predictably from a hover to high-speed wing-borne cruise flight, and back again.

“New control laws were required for this transition manoeuvre to work seamlessly and efficiently. The data indicates we can operate from pitching ships’ decks and unprepared ground when scaled to much larger sizes.”

Applications for such an aircraft could include search and rescue, firefighting monitoring, humanitarian response and pipeline surveillance.

Rich Benton, vice-president and general manager of Sikorsky, said: “Combining helicopter and airplane flight characteristics onto a flying wing reflects Sikorsky’s drive to innovate next-generation VTOL UAS aircraft that can fly faster and farther than traditional helicopters.”

Vulnerabilities of helicopters

The Ukraine-Russia conflict has exposed both the strengths and vulnerabilities of helicopters in modern warfare. Several sessions at IMH 2025 highlighted critical lessons from the battlefield:

Attack helicopters are increasingly at risk from MANPADS (man-portable air-defense systems), electronic warfare threats, and drone-based countermeasures. These risks necessitate new defensive technologies, improved tactics, and enhanced survivability features. Electronic warfare and GPS jamming have complicated uncrewed system operations, forcing the development of more resilient, autonomous guidance systems that can function without constant operator control.

Ukraine has adopted an agile, rapid-development strategy, leveraging open-source software and commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) technology to quickly deploy new capabilities.

NATO and Western defense forces have traditionally relied on a structured, standards-based approach, prioritizing long-term interoperability, security, and sustainment.

IMH 2025 reaffirmed that military aviation is entering a new era of transformation. Nations are making significant investments in next-generation platforms, integrating uncrewed technologies, and adapting to new battlefield realities.

Future of military helicopters

The future of military helicopters will be defined by four key attributes:

Speed: The ability to respond rapidly to dynamic threats across vast and unpredictable battlefields.

Survivability: Enhanced defenses to withstand electronic warfare, drone threats, and advanced air-defense systems.

Connectivity: Seamless inte gration into multi-domain networks for real-time data sharing and joint operations.

Adaptability: Flexible architectures ensuring long-term relevance amid constant technological evolution.

As the battlefield evolves, so too must our approach to military rotorcraft development. Innovation, collaboration, and strategic foresight will be key to ensuring that next-generation helicopters are equipped for the challenges ahead. Advanced video, command, and control communication systems will be essential for enhancing situational awareness, interoperability, and real-time decision-making in next-generation air-to-ground solutions.

UAV models are becoming increasingly popular, despite the regulations and restrictions in place. This is because these devices are much more versatile than they used to be, so you can use them for almost anything.

If you’re considering a UAV, you’re likely involved in the helicopter vs drone debate. Both have amazing features, like high speeds, quality materials, and amazing capabilities but there are some differences worth noting. Drones are easier to fly for beginners, usually come equipped with cameras, and have navigational software to give you more freedom when flying them.

Helicopters are more hands-on for precision flyers, plus they tend to be a bit cheaper and have higher speeds once you master them. Your preference concerning these features will likely have you leaning towards one option over the other.