Wipro appoints Omkar Nisal as CEO, Europe Strategic Market Unit

Bengaluru: Technology services and consulting major Wipro on Monday announced to appoint Omkar Nisal as CEO, Europe Strategic Market Unit (SMU).

Nisal would report to Wipro CEO and Managing Director, Srini Pallia, and join the Executive Board. He succeeds Pierre Bruno, who is stepping down from the position, said the company.

“Nisal’s strategic vision, combined with a strong understanding of the European market dynamics, well positions him to lead our ambitious plans for growth and expansion,” said Pallia.

Omkar will continue to be based in London. “I look forward to collaborating with the incredible teams across Europe. Together, we will unlock new opportunities, strengthen our market position, and deliver outstanding results for our stakeholders,” he said.

Nisal has been with Wipro since 2012, building teams that work with clients across business sectors to deliver exceptional results. He recently served as the senior vice president and managing director of the UK and Ireland.

“I would like to thank Bruno for his leadership over the last four years, during which we made significant inroads into the European market. He will continue through the coming months, working closely with Omkar and me to ensure a smooth transition,” said Pallia.

Meanwhile, the IT major reported net income in the July-September period (Q2 FY25) at Rs 3,209 crore -- a 6.8 per cent quarterly growth and 21.3 per cent annual growth. The company also announced a 1:1 bonus share issue.

Gross revenue was Rs 22,300 crore ($2,662.6 million), an increase of 1.5 per cent (on-quarter) and a decrease of 1.0 per cent (YoY). IT services segment revenue was at $2,660.1 million, an increase of 2.0 per cent (YoY) for the quarter ending September 30.

The company said in a statement that it expects revenue from the IT services business segment to be in the range of $2,607 million to $2,660 million for the ongoing festive quarter (Q3 FY25).