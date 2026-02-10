Arijit Singh Joins Anoushka Shankar for a Post-Concert Party in Kolkata

Popular singer-composer Arijit Singh surprised audiences by making a special appearance at sitar maestro Anoushka Shankar’s concert in Kolkata on February 8. This special moment is captured in Arijit Anoushka's viral clip.

Earlier, the singer had left music fans stunned across the country after announcing his surprising retirement in January. It is delightfully moment for the concertgoers who wish to see the favorite singer, Arijit Singh back on stage and sing for them. The whole Indian music industry get surprised from this performance.

After the concert, Arijit joined Anoushka Shankar and her close friends for a private celebration. Arijit Singh party video has since covered online, capturing warm and wonderful moments between the artists.

In the video, Anoushka Shankar was noticed welcoming Arijit as he entered the event location. Later on, Arijit took the help of Instagram Stories to show his appreciation towards Anoushka Shankar. After retirement on 27 January 2026, this marked his first social media post from playback singing.

As per the reports, Arijit wrote, “Thank you, Anoushka Shankar, for having me on stage last night in Kolkata. I have always adored your music. It listens, it stays, it speaks.”

This heartfelt note has sparked new conversations among fans and the Indian music industry news, many of whom are hopeful that this surprise performance signals more melodic moments to come.