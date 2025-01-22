  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Wipro CIB unveils new experience centre

Wipro CIB unveils new experience centre
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Wipro Commercial & Institutional Business (CIB), a leader in innovative lighting and seating solutions, has unveiled its new...

Hyderabad: Wipro Commercial & Institutional Business (CIB), a leader in innovative lighting and seating solutions, has unveiled its new state-of-the-art experience centre, MyWiproVerse Hyderabad, designed to showcase the future of workspaces. Spanning over 2,000 square feet, the center integrates cutting-edge IoT-powered lighting, ergonomic seating, and sustainable design features, offering a hands-on glimpse into the workspace of tomorrow.

The centre aims to inspire businesses to rethink office environments by seamlessly blending smart technology with health-conscious design. Visitors, including architects, space designers, real estate consultants, and business leaders, can explore a range of futuristic solutions that prioritise productivity, comfort, and employee well-being.

The new workspace features an interactive walkthrough experience, allowing visitors to see firsthand how smart lighting and ergonomics can transform workplaces. Key highlights of the center include: Seating solutions tailored to Indian anthropometrics, designed for comfort and productivity. Human-centric lighting systems that support circadian rhythms to boost focus, energy, and overall well-being. Technologies like Dark Sky lighting to minimise light pollution and LiFi, offering high-speed wireless connectivity through light. On-site design experts offer bespoke strategies for businesses to create inspiring, future-ready environments.

Anuj Dhir, Senior Vice President and Business Head of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, emphasised the importance of modern workspaces in fostering creativity and collaboration. “At Wipro, we are reimagining workspaces with the right balance of advanced technology and thoughtful design,” he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick