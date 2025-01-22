Wipro CIB unveils new experience centre

Hyderabad: Wipro Commercial & Institutional Business (CIB), a leader in innovative lighting and seating solutions, has unveiled its new state-of-the-art experience centre, MyWiproVerse Hyderabad, designed to showcase the future of workspaces. Spanning over 2,000 square feet, the center integrates cutting-edge IoT-powered lighting, ergonomic seating, and sustainable design features, offering a hands-on glimpse into the workspace of tomorrow.

The centre aims to inspire businesses to rethink office environments by seamlessly blending smart technology with health-conscious design. Visitors, including architects, space designers, real estate consultants, and business leaders, can explore a range of futuristic solutions that prioritise productivity, comfort, and employee well-being.

The new workspace features an interactive walkthrough experience, allowing visitors to see firsthand how smart lighting and ergonomics can transform workplaces. Key highlights of the center include: Seating solutions tailored to Indian anthropometrics, designed for comfort and productivity. Human-centric lighting systems that support circadian rhythms to boost focus, energy, and overall well-being. Technologies like Dark Sky lighting to minimise light pollution and LiFi, offering high-speed wireless connectivity through light. On-site design experts offer bespoke strategies for businesses to create inspiring, future-ready environments.

Anuj Dhir, Senior Vice President and Business Head of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, emphasised the importance of modern workspaces in fostering creativity and collaboration. “At Wipro, we are reimagining workspaces with the right balance of advanced technology and thoughtful design,” he said.