Wise opens office in Hyd as part of global expansion

Hyderabad: Global fintech company Wise, known for revolutionising cross-border money movement and management, marked a significant milestone with the official opening of its new full-stack office in Hyderabad. The occasion was celebrated with a visit from the company’s Asia-Pacific (APAC) leadership team, underscoring the strategic importance of India in Wise’s global growth roadmap.

Since initiating hiring in April, the Hyderabad office has rapidly scaled to a 70-member team, spanning engineering, operations, and people functions. Leading the charge is Smrithi Ravi, Wise’s APAC Head of Engineering, who recently relocated from the company’s Singapore hub. With over six years at Wise, Smrithi Ravi has played a key role in expanding the company’s product offerings across the region. Wise is planning to continue hiring hundreds more in Hyderabad over the coming years, targeting roles in product, engineering, and operations. The Hyderabad team is expected to contribute to both India-focused innovations and Wise’s broader international roadmap.

“Everything we build at Wise starts with customer needs,” said Ravi. “Our time in Hyderabad this week allowed us to speak directly with customers and gather insights to help shape the future of global money movement. We’re excited to bring these ideas to life with our growing team here.”

India has long been central to Wise’s operations. The company began serving the Indian diaspora in 2013 by enabling inward remittances and launched fast international transfers from India in 2021. Most recently, it introduced international account details for Indian businesses and freelancers, allowing them to receive payments in eight foreign currencies without relying on costly wire transfers.

Richa Dirani, APAC Head of Talent, added, “The talent pool in Hyderabad is exceptional. It’s clear this city is the right place for us to build a strong, sustainable hub.”

Wise is one of the world’s fastest-growing, profitable fintech companies. In fiscal year 2025, it supported 15.6 million people and businesses, processed approximately £145.2 billion in cross-border transactions, and helped customers save over £2 billion.