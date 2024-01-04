Live
With over 1 mn tourists Gulmarg Gondola earned Rs. 108 cr revenue in 2023
Srinagar: The Gulmarg Gondola, considered the flagship attraction of Kashmir tourism, is soaring high, both in terms of the revenue generated and the number of tourists ferried.
"In 2023, more than a million tourists enjoyed the rides of the gondolas enabling the J&K Cable Car Corporation to earn revenue of more than Rs. 108 crore during the last calendar year," an official statement said.
"This is encouragingly higher than the figure of the previous year (2022) which stood at Rs. 91 crore as revenue and 8.50 lakh tourist rides. What is more, tourists describe the experience as surreal and alluring," the statement by the J&K Cable Car Corporation which runs and manages the Gulmarg Gondola, said.
"Besides the enhanced revenue and visitor trips, the corporation, during the last year, improved and enhanced the service delivery by improving the ticket issuing mechanism, undertaking several safety tests and overhauled the second phase of the Gondola with latest technology," the statement added.