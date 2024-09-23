Yamaha enhances RayZR Street Rally with Answer Back feature and LED DRL

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd., in line with its 'The Call of the Blue' brand campaign, today launched the enhanced RayZR Street Rally, featuring an 'Answer Back' function and LED Daytime Running Light (DRL). The RayZR Street Rally embodies the spirit of sporty international design and innovation with its Armoured Energy and Motorcycle-like design. The premium scooter model is a vibrant addition to Yamaha's portfolio, available now in all-new Cyber Green colour along with existing color options - Ice Fluo-Vermillion (only in Blue Square Showrooms) and Matte Black - and will be available at a price of Rs. 98,130 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

The latest enhancement in the scooter is the innovative ‘Answer Back’ function, which perfectly combines convenience, advanced technology, and comfort. This feature enables riders to easily locate their RayZR Street Rally in crowded areas with just a click of the ‘Answer Back’ button on the mobile app, while it responds with flashing blinkers and beeps from its buzzer.

The LED DRL adds to the asthetics while also offering improved visibility for other road users and pedestrians alike. Additionally, along with the comfort of two-level seating, the seat now showcases the dual-tone design, adding to its sharp characteristics. The new variant also gets refreshed styling elements, enhancing the overall design of the scooter.

Commenting on the launch, Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said, “Yamaha is thrilled to launch the upgraded version of RayZR Street Rally, a scooter perfect for young adventurers who demand motorcyle-like tough-and-sporty design with the utility of a scooter. The two-wheeler embodies superior quality with global production standards, delivering a smooth and spirited ride. The latest enhancements in the RayZR Street Rally showcase Yamaha's dedication to innovation and excellence, and at the same time, redefine the market standard in terms of riding experience for our target audience.”

Built on the concept of Armoured Energy, the RayZR Street Rally features the 125cc Fi Blue Core engine and Hybrid Power Assist for improved performance and efficiency. The air cooled, fuel injected engine, paired with the Smart Motor Generator (SMG) ensures quicker, easier and quieter starts. Additionally, the brush guard, sleek metal plates and block pattern tyres add to the rugged build of the two-wheeler. It is lightweight and E20 fuel compatible with 21 litres of storage under the seat and also comes equipped with front Telescopic Suspension, Side Stand Engine Cut-off Switch, Automatic Stop-and-Start System and fully digital instrument cluster with Y-Connect BT connectivity.

With these exciting refinements and enhancements to urban mobility, Yamaha continues to strengthen its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, setting new benchmarks in the scooter segment and maintaining its position at the forefront.