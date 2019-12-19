Yamaha Music unveils 2 instruments

Hyderabad: Yamaha Music India Private Limited, suppliers of musical instrument, pro audio and audio-visual equipment launched two musical instruments, PSR-I400 Keyboard and F280 Acoustic Guitar, in the city.

The brand is looking at strengthening its existing portfolio with the musical instruments made under the Make in India initiative.

Takashi Haga, Managing Director, Yamaha Music India, said, "the F280, Acoustic Guitar is an exclusive model for the Indian market and comes at an affordable price.

The instrument which is made in the Yamaha Music India factory is equipped with comfortable playability for beginners. The guitar has passed a series of quality tests offering higher durability."

The features of PSR-I400 Keyboard includes Indian instruments (voices) and an auto-accompaniment function (styles).

Its a portable keyboard for beginners wanting to learn Indian music. In addition, it comes with lesson functions including a built-in Tabla/Mridangam and Tanpura function.

"These instruments are perfect for beginners, students as well as seasoned players.

It ignites our premium range of instruments," added Rehan Siddiqui, Assistant General Manager (Musical Instruments) Sales & Marketing, YMI.