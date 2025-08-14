Yamaha’s Hybrid Scooter range launched with Smarter Tech & Striking New Colours

Live
- New ‘Enhanced Power Assist’ function introduced in the 125cc Hybrid scooter line-up
India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. today announced an exciting update for its 125cc Fi Hybrid scooter range. The Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid and RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid now comes equipped with advanced smart features and vibrant colour options, offering riders a more connected, stylish, and dynamic riding experience.
The 2025 Yamaha Hybrid scooter lineup now features the ‘Enhanced Power Assist’ function, a smarter, performance-driven system built on Yamaha’s true hybrid technology. Powered by a high-performance battery, it delivers sustained high torque, resulting in stronger acceleration and improved performance—especially when starting from standstill, carrying loads, or climbing inclines. Complemented by the Smart Motor Generator (SMG) technology, Silent Start, and Stop & Start System (SSS), these scooters offer class-leading fuel efficiency along with superior ride comfort.
Additionally, the premium variant - Fascino S, now features a Colour TFT Instrument Cluster equipped with Turn-by-Turn (TBT) Navigation, adding to the convenience and connectivity of its riders. The Colour TFT instrument cluster offers seamless smartphone connectivity through the Y-Connect app, enabling riders to stay connected on the go. Integrated with Google Maps, it supports Turn-by-Turn (TBT) navigation, providing real-time directions, intersection alerts, navigation index, and road names - ensuring a smooth and hassle-free riding experience
Complementing the recent feature upgrades, the Fascino S 125 Fi Hybrid, is now available in a stylish Matte Grey colour. The disc-brake variant of Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid sports a refreshing Metallic Light Green, while the drum-brake variant gets an elegant Metallic White. Alongside, the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Street Rally is offered in a bold Matte Grey Metallic hue, and the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid in disc variant features a sporty Silver White Cocktail shade.
Speaking at the announcement, Itaru Otani, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group said, “Yamaha’s 125cc Hybrid scooter range has consistently delighted customers with its dynamic styling, superior comfort, and fuel-efficient performance. The introduction of the new ‘Enhanced Power Assist’ function marks another step forward in enhancing everyday riding convenience and instilling greater confidence among commuters.
Further elevating the appeal, the launch of new colour variants brings a refreshing vibrancy to the entire scooter lineup. These updates are a direct reflection of the insightful feedback received from customers through our various engagement platforms. We are confident that these thoughtful upgrades will resonate strongly with our customers and continue to strengthen Yamaha’s presence in the 125cc scooter segment.”
The Hybrid Scooter models of Yamaha feature cutting-edge air-cooled, fuel-injected (FI), and 125cc Blue Core Hybrid engines. These lightweight scooters are also equipped with telescopic suspension, side stand engine cut-off switch, 21-litre under seat storage, E20 fuel compatibility and improved fuel efficiency. The Fascino S and RayZR Street Rally variants additionally offer the Answer Back feature and LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL).
Product
Starting Price in INR
Fascino S 125 Fi Hybrid (Colour TFT/ TBT)
1,02,790/-
Fascino S 125 Fi Hybrid
95,850/-
Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid
80,750/-
RayZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid
92,970/-
RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid
79,340/-