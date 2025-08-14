Yamaha’s Hybrid Scooter range launched with Smarter Tech & Striking New Colours

Speaking at the announcement, Itaru Otani, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group said, “Yamaha’s 125cc Hybrid scooter range has consistently delighted customers with its dynamic styling, superior comfort, and fuel-efficient performance. The introduction of the new ‘Enhanced Power Assist’ function marks another step forward in enhancing everyday riding convenience and instilling greater confidence among commuters.

Further elevating the appeal, the launch of new colour variants brings a refreshing vibrancy to the entire scooter lineup. These updates are a direct reflection of the insightful feedback received from customers through our various engagement platforms. We are confident that these thoughtful upgrades will resonate strongly with our customers and continue to strengthen Yamaha’s presence in the 125cc scooter segment.”

The Hybrid Scooter models of Yamaha feature cutting-edge air-cooled, fuel-injected (FI), and 125cc Blue Core Hybrid engines. These lightweight scooters are also equipped with telescopic suspension, side stand engine cut-off switch, 21-litre under seat storage, E20 fuel compatibility and improved fuel efficiency. The Fascino S and RayZR Street Rally variants additionally offer the Answer Back feature and LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL).

Product Starting Price in INR

(Ex. Showroom, Delhi) Fascino S 125 Fi Hybrid (Colour TFT/ TBT) 1,02,790/- Fascino S 125 Fi Hybrid 95,850/- Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid 80,750/- RayZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid 92,970/- RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid 79,340/-



