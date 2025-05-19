Yummy Bee Unveils "Asli Mango 2.0" – A Guilt-Free Mango Indulgence Made with Original Mangoes

Yummy Bee, India’s first café chain dedicated to offering guilt-free indulgence, is proud to launch its much-anticipated Asli Mango 2.0 collection. Crafted with real, authentic mangoes—rather than just flavouring or preservatives—this new offering highlights the true, original taste of mangoes, delivering a fresh, indulgent experience with all-natural ingredients that are sugar-free, gluten-free, and preservative-free.

The Asli Mango 2.0 collection is a celebration of indulgence and tropical flavor, showcasing the bright, juicy notes of original mangoes in every bite. From the signature Mango Pull Me Up Cake, where soft, moist sponge and velvety mango mousse create a stunning, pull-apart experience, to the Mango Tres Leches soaked in pure mango purée with a refreshing tropical twist, each dessert is delicious and offers a guilt-free indulgence.

Savor the Mango Coconut Parfait, with creamy coconut mousse paired with a gluten-free vanilla sponge, or the delightful mini–Mango Pull Me Up Pastry, providing a smaller but equally tasty treat. The Mango Florida Pastry, featuring fresh mangoes, smooth mousse, and edible gold leaf, adds a luxurious element to the collection and delivers pure mango bliss. And for a creamy, refreshing finish, the Mango Cheesecake—crafted with a gluten-free crust—completes this mango-inspired lineup.

“At Yummy Bee, we believe that indulgence should be guilt-free,” says Sandeep Jangala, CEO and Founder of Yummy Bee. “With Asli Mango 2.0, we’ve created a collection that celebrates the unmatched flavor of original mangoes. It’s all about enjoying the good stuff, made with care, and without any preservatives, refined flour, or added sugar.” Each product in the Asli Mango 2.0 lineup is crafted with wholesome ingredients, making it a delicious yet mindful treat for modern dessert lovers.

Since its inception in 2022, Yummy Bee has rapidly grown into a beloved brand, with multiple outlets across Hyderabad. The company’s innovative approach to indulgent-yet-thoughtful dining has earned it a loyal following. With plans for expansion into Mumbai and Bengaluru by the end of 2025, Yummy Bee is set to redefine café culture in India.