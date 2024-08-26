Zaggle Founder Raj P Narayanam Conferred with D.Litt by Punjab’s Chitkara University

Raj P Narayanam, Founder and Executive Chairman of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited, has been awarded an Honorary Doctor of Literature (Honoris Causa) degree by Chitkara University, Punjab. This prestigious accolade recognizes his exceptional contributions to fintech innovation and entrepreneurship.

Raj’s transformative impact on the fintech sector is highlighted by his visionary leadership and commitment to nurturing emerging entrepreneurs. His strategic investments in 47 diverse businesses have cemented his role as a pivotal figure in India’s startup ecosystem, helping many entrepreneurs realize their ambitions.

Under Raj’s leadership, Zaggle has achieved notable success, being one of the few profitable fintech firms in India, maintaining profitability for 17 consecutive quarters. In the June 2024 quarter, Zaggle reported record profits and has consistently demonstrated impressive growth in both revenue and market reach.

Beyond his business achievements, Raj is a published author who celebrates India's entrepreneurial spirit. His works, including Made in Hyderabad and the forthcoming 30 Power Women of Hyderabad, aim to inspire future leaders through storytelling.

In his acceptance of the D.Litt, Raj expressed his gratitude, saying, “I am honored to receive this prestigious degree from Chitkara University. I am deeply thankful for this recognition and remain committed to supporting the growth of the fintech industry and aspiring entrepreneurs.”

Dr. Sandhir Sharma, Vice Chancellor of Chitkara University, praised Raj’s contributions: “Raj P Narayanam has been a key figure in India’s entrepreneurial landscape. His leadership in the fintech industry and his dedication to mentoring young entrepreneurs make him a deserving recipient of this honor.”

Recently, Raj was also named FinTech Leader of the Year at the BW Festival of Fintech Conclave & Awards 2024, further emphasizing his innovative strategies and significant role in advancing digital spend management solutions with Zaggle.