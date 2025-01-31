Zaggle Partners with ekincare to Enhance Corporate Healthcare Solutions

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited, a leading B2B SaaS FinTech company, has today announced a strategic partnership with ekincare, an AI-powered integrated health benefits platform, to deliver comprehensive primary and preventive healthcare services for corporate employees across India. This collaboration enables Zaggle’s corporate clients to offer their employees a suite of cashless OPD healthcare services through ekincare’s extensive network of healthcare providers.

This initiative is designed to foster employee well-being while ensuring alignment with corporate wellness objectives. Employees will have seamless access to an array of healthcare services, including medical diagnostics, doctor consultations, prescription tele-medicines, dental and vision care, mental wellness support, emergency medical assistance, fitness facilities, health risk assessments, and additional wellness offerings via ekincare’s advanced digital platform.

“This partnership with ekincare perfectly aligns with our mission to provide innovative solutions that drive employee engagement and well-being. By combining our expertise in corporate spend management with ekincare’s holistic healthcare solutions, we are empowering businesses to prioritize the wellness of their employees in a seamless and impactful way.,” said Avinash Godkhindi, Managing Director and CEO, Zaggle.

Under this agreement, ekincare will provide its services through NABL-certified healthcare providers to deliver high-quality, standardized healthcare benefits. The platform will also equip corporates with real-time analytics, population risk insights, benefits utilization tracking, and seamless appointment scheduling, ensuring transparency and efficiency in healthcare administration.

“Through this strategic alliance, businesses can now integrate Ekincare’s advanced health benefits ecosystem with Zaggle’s cutting-edge employee benefits platform. This integration empowers organizations to offer personalized healthcare plans, preventive screenings, telemedicine consultations, mental health support, and wellness programs—all within a single, unified platform, significantly improving the overall employee benefits experience. Our shared vision is to make primary healthcare more accessible, affordable, efficient, and aligned with modern workplace demands,” said Kiran Kalakuntla, CEO & Co-Founder, ekincare.

The partnership features a structured rollout plan, ensuring smooth onboarding, communication, and customer support. Employees will be able to access OPD healthcare services via web and mobile platforms, offering: