Live
- NAREDCO Telangana Applauds Hyderabad’s Infrastructure Boom
- Matter of few days before BJP bares AAP govt's corruption: PM Modi
- Economic Survey Validates Telangana’s Progress Under BRS Rule
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Reaffirms Commitment to Quality Education for the Underprivileged
- Gavi signs contract extension with Barcelona till 2030
- Stage set for FM Sitharaman to present Budget 2025-26 tomorrow
- HCG Cancer Centre, Vizag Hosts First-Ever Pickleball Tournament for Cancer Champions on the occasion of World Cancer Day
- Kisna Diamond Jewellery Organises Blood Donation Camps to Celebrate Milestones in Hyderabad
- Gadwal Set to Become an Export Hub: District Collector Outlines Growth Strategy
- Yamaha Revises R3 & MT-03 Prices to Meet Growing Customer Demand; Celebrates 1 decade of R3 Globally
Just In
Zaggle Partners with ekincare to Enhance Corporate Healthcare Solutions
- Employees to gain seamless access to medical diagnostics, doctor consultations, and a wide range of OPD and wellness services through ekincare’s AI-driven integrated health benefits platform.
- This collaboration integrates health benefits into corporate wellness programs using a data-driven, employee-centric approach.
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited, a leading B2B SaaS FinTech company, has today announced a strategic partnership with ekincare, an AI-powered integrated health benefits platform, to deliver comprehensive primary and preventive healthcare services for corporate employees across India. This collaboration enables Zaggle’s corporate clients to offer their employees a suite of cashless OPD healthcare services through ekincare’s extensive network of healthcare providers.
This initiative is designed to foster employee well-being while ensuring alignment with corporate wellness objectives. Employees will have seamless access to an array of healthcare services, including medical diagnostics, doctor consultations, prescription tele-medicines, dental and vision care, mental wellness support, emergency medical assistance, fitness facilities, health risk assessments, and additional wellness offerings via ekincare’s advanced digital platform.
“This partnership with ekincare perfectly aligns with our mission to provide innovative solutions that drive employee engagement and well-being. By combining our expertise in corporate spend management with ekincare’s holistic healthcare solutions, we are empowering businesses to prioritize the wellness of their employees in a seamless and impactful way.,” said Avinash Godkhindi, Managing Director and CEO, Zaggle.
Under this agreement, ekincare will provide its services through NABL-certified healthcare providers to deliver high-quality, standardized healthcare benefits. The platform will also equip corporates with real-time analytics, population risk insights, benefits utilization tracking, and seamless appointment scheduling, ensuring transparency and efficiency in healthcare administration.
“Through this strategic alliance, businesses can now integrate Ekincare’s advanced health benefits ecosystem with Zaggle’s cutting-edge employee benefits platform. This integration empowers organizations to offer personalized healthcare plans, preventive screenings, telemedicine consultations, mental health support, and wellness programs—all within a single, unified platform, significantly improving the overall employee benefits experience. Our shared vision is to make primary healthcare more accessible, affordable, efficient, and aligned with modern workplace demands,” said Kiran Kalakuntla, CEO & Co-Founder, ekincare.
The partnership features a structured rollout plan, ensuring smooth onboarding, communication, and customer support. Employees will be able to access OPD healthcare services via web and mobile platforms, offering:
- Real-time appointment scheduling and rescheduling
- Corporate wellness dashboards
- Digital health record tracking
- Emergency support mechanisms