Zee Media’s Q4FY22 Results: Reported a net loss of Rs 51.45 crore (YoY)

Zee Media Corporation today reported a consolidated loss of Rs 51.45 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. It had posted a profit of Rs 10.50 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year ended March 31, 2021.

The news broadcasting company of the Essel Group's revenue from operations grew 35.5 per cent year-on-year at Rs 247.7 crore compared to Rs 182.9 crore posted last year. The network incurred expenditure of Rs 613.2 crore in the same period.

The company's EBIDTA fell by 2.7 per cent YoY at Rs 58.6 crore compared to Rs 60.20 crore posted in the March 2021 quarter. Zee Media's EBITDA margin dropped to 23.65 per cent in Q4FY22 against 32.91 per cent posted in Q4FY21.

Digital business highlights:

· 17 brands in 11 languages with 4.24 Bn Pageviews in Q4FY22.

· Highest ever Pageviews on News Information Sites (1Bn) for Mar'22 (Google Analytics), where Zee Hindi achieved 360.5 Mn Pageviews.

· Huge user growth in Zee Rajasthan (Q4 Avg. Users are 6 Mn vs 3.4 Mn in Q3), due to hyperlocal content.

· Highest ever App MAU (1.71 Mn) and Screen views (200 Mn).

· Zeebiz.com grew by 14.6% to 13.6 Mn users in Q4.

· Wionews.com grew 14.2% to 9.4 Mn Users in Q4.

Zee Media Corporation Limited is one of the leading news networks of India. It has a unique cluster of news, current affairs and regional news channels, both TV and digital, and various digital properties.