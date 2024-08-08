Zenplus Fleet deploys 1,000 CNG vehicles on Uber

Hyderabad: Zenplus Fleet Management (ZFM), a fleet management company and subsidiary of Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd, on Wednesday announced the deployment of 1,000 CNG-powered Maruti Suzuki Wagon R vehicles on the Uber platform across top Indian metros. Under a commitment to provide environment-friendly and safe rides, ZFM said it will uphold vehicle maintenance standards, driver training, and customer service.

Manish Sacheti, CEO, Zenplus Fleet, said: “Our focus is on creating sustainable earnings for our driver-partners and delivering service for our riders. Deploying 1,000 vehicles in eight months reflects our commitment to double down in this fast growing market. As we extend our services to Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad, bolstered by our partnership with Uber as Super Fleet Partners, we aim to onboard 3,000 vehicles and driver partners by year-end. Our goal is to scale to 15,000 cars on Uber across key Indian cities within five years.”

Shiva Shailendran, Head of Supply Operations, Uber India and South Asia, said: “Zenplus Fleet has grown at an impressive pace and with the addition of new cars across top metro cities it is helping provide work opportunities to thousands of people. Helping drivers get easy access to vehicles is a key priority for Uber and we are delighted to partner with Zenplus.”