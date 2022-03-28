Zojila tunnel: MEIL reaches halfway mark

Hyderabad: Multisector conglomerate Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), has reached the halfway mark in the excavation works of Zojila Tunnel in the Himalayan range, amid adverse weather conditions, including blizzards and constant snowfall. This feat could be achieved in the shortest possible time.

The tunnel excavation works are completed to an extent of almost half the length –Seven km or 7,000 metres -- as of now. The project has four bridges with a total length of 815 metres to cross the river on the Zojila route. The substructures and foundations for the bridges are completed.

MEIL has carved a niche for itself by boring a tunnel in the mighty Himalayas, a first of its kind in such a geographical zone, which on completion would provide yearlong connectivity between Srinagar and Ladakh under all weather conditions. This Asia's longest bidirectional tunnel brings down distance and also commute time between the two regions. The commute time between Sonamarg and Meenamarg is presently four hours, while it will drastically come down to just 40 minutes.

Megha Engineering is executing the project for the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), a Ministry of Road Transport and Highways undertaking. The Zojila works were launched earlier by Transport and Roadways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

This part of the Silk Route is most crucial for Defence as well as economy of the region. This is a key project that will contribute to the integrated development of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh regions.

The company has carried out the works in sub-zero temperatures, especially at minus-40 degrees Celsius, in high altitude. It is, in fact, difficult to execute drilling and civil works in that terrain which has hard rocks and heavy seepage. But, MEIL, which is synonymous with early completion of projects, is executing the works with diligence.

"We have achieved what the entire nation thought was impossible. While everyone around Meenamarg, including army personnel, police, medical personnel and locals have left the place due to very low temperatures during winter, the dedicated workforce of the MEIL stayed on and continued the tunnel excavation works. Everyone is elated with the progress of the work," Harpal Singh, Project Head, said.

He said that teams from premier institutions like the IIT-Delhi and IIT-Srinagar visited the works on the project and were happy to see the international standards maintained in the execution.