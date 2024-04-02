Live
Zomato-backed Magicpin's co-founder Brij Bhushan moves on
Online food delivery platform Zomato-backed retail startup Magicpin cofounder Brij Bhushan on Tuesday announced to leave the company.
In a LinkedIn post, Bhushan wrote: "Over the past 9 years at magicpin, I've experienced a rollercoaster of highs and lows, filled with growth, challenges, and profound learnings. Now, it's time for me to take a step back."
"As I pause to recharge, I leave knowing magicpin is in the best hands, grateful for every moment," he added. Bhushan founded the Gurugram-based company with Anshoo Sharma in 2015. Sharma is the current CEO of Magicpin. Before co-founding Magicpin, Bhushan was an investor with the venture capital firm Nexus Venture Partners.
Further in the post, he said that when Covid-19 nearly wiped them out they fought back, "Creating a home delivery system from nothing to support local retailers when they needed us most."
"This initiative, now powering ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce), wasn't just about survival; it was our commitment to the community, our most fulfilling achievement," Bhushan added.
The company's operating revenue saw a significant increase of 59.6 per cent to reach Rs 233 crore in FY22, as per Entrackr. In November 2021, the company raised an institutional round of funding worth $60 million, led by Lightspeed India and Zomato.